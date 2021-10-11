Man dies after being throw from ATV in Penn Hills crash

Oct. 11—A man died Sunday in Penn Hills in a crash involving a vehicle and an ATV, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Universal Road.

First responders found the man who had driving the ATV had been thrown from it. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any information about the victim or the driver of the vehicle.

County homicide detectives were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

