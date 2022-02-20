Man dies in Brown Deer Sunday after part of tree reportedly falls on him

A man died in Brown Deer Sunday afternoon after part of a tree fell on him, according to a news release from North Shore Fire/Rescue.

Around 12:40 p.m., the Bayside Communications Center received a 911 call stating that a tree had fallen on a man at a home in the 8300 block of North 67th Street. The person did not appear to be breathing, the news release said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found bystanders performing CPR on a man in the driveway of the home. A large branch was located near the subject.

After crews took over resuscitative efforts, it was determined that the victim's injuries were too severe, the news release said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brown Deer Police Department is the lead investigative agency on this case and will be assisted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation, the news release said.

"While we are aware there have been questions about the windy conditions and any way those conditions may have contributed to the circumstances surrounding today’s incident; it is simply too early to determine if that is the case," the news release said.

There was work being performed on a tree at the home when the incident occurred. However, the victim was not one of the people doing the work, the news release said.

The man's name and age will be released later, pending family notification.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man died in Brown Deer after 911 caller reported tree fell on man