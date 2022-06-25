Man dies at Brownsboro traffic stop

Jun. 25—Brownsboro Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine what caused the death of a 33-year-old man at a traffic stop.

Information from the Brownsboro PD Facebook page said the stop occurred at 11:10 p.m., when an on-duty patrol officer made routine stop due to a taillight out. The report said the man experienced a medial emergency during the stop and EMS was called.

The EMS and the officer assisted the man for several minutes, but despite their efforts, he died.

Brownsboro Police reported that rumors the man had suffered a gunshot wound were incorrect.