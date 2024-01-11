Man dies in building collapse after Russia hits coal mining site in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast
One man was killed after the Russian military struck a coal mining site in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, on Jan. 10, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) announced.
The man was killed after several floors of one of the buildings collapsed, the SES said.
Law enforcement is still working on identifying the victim.
No other casualties are expected as on-site search and rescue operations have been completed.
85 tons of destroyed building structures have been dismantled, the SES announced.
Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast is constantly under Russian assault.
11 civilians were killed, including five children, and eight were injured after Russia fired eight S-300 missiles at the Pokrovsky area on Jan. 6.
Pokrovsk and Rivne village of the Myrnohrad community were targeted.
