Man dies after bullets rip through apartment floor in random shooting

A random act of violence left one Memphis family shaken to its core.

The family of Darrius Vance identified him as the victim of a Sunday night shooting at the Trails at Mt. Moriah Apartments in southeast Memphis.

A police affidavit said officers responded to a call of a person shot.

When they arrived to the 3144 building of the complex, they found Darrius Vance dead Sunday night.

According to police, this all began as an argument on the second floor of this apartment complex between Quintinus Paige his girlfriend and his brother.

In the report, Paige allegedly got mad, grabbed a gun and started firing shots from the second-floor apartment towards the third floor.

One of those bullets hit Vance in the head - killing him.

Hours after the shooting Quintinus Paige turned himself in to police, confessing to the shooting.

Andrea Cox said she’s lived in Memphis her whole life, and she was in shock when she read what happened.

“That was crazy because there’s a lot of kids over there, and I’m just worried about the kids because you could’ve killed a child, that’s the main focus right there,” she said.

Vance’s mother was not available for an interview on Tuesday, but she did say Vance was her only child.

