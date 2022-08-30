Man dies after canoe capsizes

Aug. 30—A man died last weekend after his canoe capsized at Lake Weatherford.

Weatherford police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the 2200 block of E. Lake Drive.

Texas Game Warden Captain Brandon Rose said a 63-year-old male was found in the water next to the boat, which was anchored down.

Emergency personnel administered CPR to the man, but were unsuccessful in resuscitating him, according to Weatherford police. The area was searched for other possible victims and none were located. The man was believed to be alone at the time of the incident.

Weatherford Police Sgt. Tiffany Vanzant said the body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office for processing, identification and notification of next of kin. At the time of the incident, there did not appear to be any physical trauma to the male, and police said the reason and cause are under further investigation.