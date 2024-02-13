Man dies in car accident after running into a power pole in Jefferson County

A 31-year-old man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Jefferson County after swerving off the road and hitting a power pole and then a fence.

The Monticello man, who was not identified, was driving west on U.S. 90, which is east of Old Lloyd Road, at 6:35 p.m. when the vehicle lost control and veered off the road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

He collided with a power pole and then a fence, before stopping in a field. "Driver was pronounced deceased on scene," FHP said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Fire Rescue and Tri-County Electric worked the crash with FHP.

