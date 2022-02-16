Man dies in car crash, then his missing girlfriend is found killed, Illinois cops say

The body of a 25-year-old missing woman was discovered in the home of her boyfriend, who was killed in a head-on crash, according to Illinois police.

The woman was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 13, as she left her home in Algonquin, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the Lake County major crime task force. Family members said she was going to her 25-year-old boyfriend’s home in Lindenhurst, about 30 miles northeast of her home, police say.

The following day, the woman’s relatives learned her boyfriend had been killed in a head-on crash in Winnebago County about 60 miles west from his home, according to the task force.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies say a Dodge Ram pickup truck and Ford Focus collided at an intersection and both drivers died at the scene.

The woman was not in the vehicle, prompting her family to report her missing, police said. Her vehicle was found in her boyfriend’s driveway and police executed a search warrant for the home around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Police found the woman’s body inside and she appeared to have suffered “significant blunt force trauma,” according to Lake County police. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is being scheduled, according to Lake County officials.

The identities of the boyfriend and girlfriend have not been publicly disclosed.

