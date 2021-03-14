Man dies after car flips over guardrail and into Trinity River, Fort Worth police say

Man dies after car flips over guardrail and into Trinity River, Fort Worth police say

James Hartley

A man died after his Chevy Suburban flipped over the guardrail of a bridge and into the Trinity River early Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

The man has been identified as Joe Michael Watson, 40, of Haltom City, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The incident occurred about 12:25 a.m. in the 2000 block of Beach Street.

The vehicle was pulled out of the river by a tow truck and the driver was found dead inside, police said.

