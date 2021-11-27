Man dies after Clearwater shooting, police say

CLEARWATER — A man has died after a Clearwater shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.

Clearwater Police received a call a little after 12:30 p.m. from Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue about the incident. When emergency services arrived, the victim was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The man was pronounced dead an hour later, police said. His name was not released.

Clearwater homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. They do not believe it was a random act, and are still searching for the suspect, but do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.