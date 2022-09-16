Man dies at Cohasset MBTA station, death not considered suspicious

COHASSET – The MBTA station was closed for several hours Thursday night for a death officials say is not suspicious.

State police closed the Cohasset Commuter Rain station just after 5 p.m. Thursday for what Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley called a "death investigation." A spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney's office said a man died at the station after being hit by a train. The death is not considered suspicious.

Normal train service on the Greenbush Line resumed at around 8:30 p.m.

