Man dies while being booked into Durham County jail. SBI to investigate.

Ashad Hajela
·1 min read

A man collapsed and died while being booked into the Durham County jail Thursday night, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

The State Highway Patrol had arrested the man and brought him to the jail around 10 p.m.

He saw the magistrate, who set bail. He was then taken to the intake area for processing, when he collapsed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The release did not give the man’s name or state the charges against him. The sheriff’s office referred questions to the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the death.

Detention and medical staff tried to save the man until EMS arrived, but he died around midnight.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

