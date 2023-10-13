Man dies after Columbia shooting, sheriff’s deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigation the death of a man who was found shot in a neighborhood near Sesquicentennial State Park.

At approximately 8:47 a.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to South Chelsea Road in response to a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found an unresponsive male sitting on the ground.

The male died on the scene, according to a statement released by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. A spokesperson for the department confirmed that he was shot.

The sheriff’s department said that deputies then secured the scene and the scene, which was turned over to investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has said that they cannot release the name of the victim as they are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

The sheriff’s department has asked anyone with information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.