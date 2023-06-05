Man dies in convenience store parking lot on The Paseo after being shot in Kansas City

A man died after police found him suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store on The Paseo, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded shortly after 9:15 a.m. Monday to reports of shots being in the 4500 block of The Paseo, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

While en route, the officers were advised that someone had been shot. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Paseo Fast Stop, Drake said.

Emergency medical crews responded to the shooting and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No suspect information was available.

Detectives and crime scene investigators also responded to the scene and were collecting evidence and looking for witnesses and possible video.

“Given this occurred on a Monday morning, investigators are hopeful there were folks in the area who may have information,” Drake said.

The killing is the 79th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 68 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. The next year was the third-deadliest year, with 157 killings in 2021.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest in the case.

Kansas City police are working with Partners for Peace in all of the city’s homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.