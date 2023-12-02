Man dies in crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Elliott City Saturday morning.

Police said a Toyota Venza was traveling south in the 6100 block of Waterloo Road at about 9:45 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was transported to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man may have suffered a medical emergency before crashing.

The investigation is ongoing.

