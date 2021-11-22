Man dies after crashing into abandoned vehicle along I-71 in Louisville

A man has died from injuries sustained during a Sunday crash along Interstate 71.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the wreck at about 10 p.m. The preliminary investigations indicates a man was driving through a curve along the interstate, southbound at I-264, when his SUV began to slide and struck an abandoned vehicle in the shoulder of the roadway, according to police.

He was transported to a hospital and died Monday morning.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

More: Kentucky deputy chases car at 130 mph over an unlit license plate. That's fine, court says

More: LMPD searching for missing 21-year-old Louisville man Stevan Donovan

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Man dies after crashing into abandoned vehicle on I-71 in Louisville