Man dies after crashing into power pole near shooting in Phoenix

A man is dead after a car crash and shooting Monday in Phoenix that also knocked out power to a neighborhood.

Just after 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of shots fired near 23rd and Filmore streets, according to a news release from Phoenix police. Officers also received numerous calls about a car that had crashed into an electrical pole, causing the power lines to go down in the area.

When officers arrived they could not reach the driver of the vehicle due to the live power lines. After Arizona Public Service arrived to handle the power lines, police found the driver of the crashed vehicle, later identified as 44-year-old Erik Lagunas, dead at the scene, police said. It was unclear when and where the shooting occurred in relation to the crash.

A man who police said was suspected to be involved in the shooting was detained, but he was later released, according to police.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to call Silent Witness and provide an anonymous tip. Information leading to an arrest will be compensated for with a reward.

