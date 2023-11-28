Man dies after Cumberland County shooting late Monday

A man was killed in a neighborhood off Cumberland Road on Monday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

According to the release, deputies responded at 10:42 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 3000 block of Smith Road.

The victim was pronounced dead at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, the release said. His name was not released.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers by calling 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

