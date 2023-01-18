Man dies in custody at Mecklenburg County jail, deputies say

A man died after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Uptown Charlotte jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said a detention officer found Bryon Miller, 49, around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Workers tried to resuscitate him but first responders said he died just after 5:30 a.m.

“MCSO is saddened by this untimely death, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Bryon Miller’s family and loved ones,” MCSO Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “The death of any person in our custody and care is always difficult and touches the humanity in us all.”

The sheriff’s office said Miller was taken into custody on Sunday.

Per standard procedure, the State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an investigation. The medical examiner is also working to determine Miller’s cause of death.

No further information was released.

