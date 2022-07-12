Man dies day after stabbing in Brownsville

Jul. 12—Brownsville police have made an arrest in a weekend stabbing that left a 21-year-old Brownsville man dead.

Eric Salinas Quintero, 43, was arrested at 10 a.m. Tuesday on a homicide charge, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Salinas Quintero is accused of stabbing Victor Manuel Hernandez, 21, early Sunday morning.

Brownsville police responded to the 6000 block of Danubio Court at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in reference to an emergency call, Sandoval said. When the officers arrived at the location, they found the victim on the ground in the parking area of an apartment complex there.

Hernandez was bleeding from his neck and leg areas and the officers performed first aid on him until EMS arrived to transport him to the hospital, Sandoval said.

He was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center suffering from a stab wound to the neck and leg area. He died from his injuries mid-afternoon Monday.

Sandoval said the department's Criminal Investigation Unit worked the investigation and were interviewing witnesses. They were at the scene after the stabbing occurred and returned on Monday to interview witnesses.

After talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, CIU investigators were able to secure a warrant for Salinas Quintero Tuesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident and jailed.