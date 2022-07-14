Man dies day after stabbing at St. Paul residence

A man died Thursday, the day after he was stabbed in a St. Paul residence, and police have launched a homicide investigation.

Officers responded about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to a 911 call in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. A 38-year-old who’d been stabbed was conscious and breathing, and paramedics took him to Regions Hospital.

Police were told Thursday around noon that the man died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. No one was under arrest as of Thursday afternoon.

“The circumstances surrounding the stabbing and death are still under investigation, however, there is no public safety concern,” police said in a statement.

The police department said they will release the man’s name after an autopsy is completed. His homicide was the 22nd of the year in St. Paul; there were 14 homicides at this time last year.

