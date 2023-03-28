Man dies days after apparent assault in Downtown Boston; murder investigation underway

Authorities have identified a victim in what is now being called a homicide investigation after an assault in the Downtown Crossing area last week.

Barry Whelan, 46, of Woburn, was taken off life support on March 24 due to injuries he sustained on St. Patrick’s Day, according to Boston Police. The cause of Whelan’s death was blunt force trauma, officials say, and is now being investigated as a murder.

Police responded to the TD Bank ATM on Winter Street around 9 p.m. on March 17 for a report of Whelan laying face up and unconscious, an incident report confirms. Arriving officers say they saw no obvious injuries, but EMS says a small abrasion to the back of Whelan’s head was visible. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources tell Boston 25 News that investigators believe the man was sucker punched and that police have reviewed surveillance video in connection with this investigation.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW