Man dies days after being found unresponsive in Pima County jail cell

A man incarcerated at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex in Tucson died on Tuesday, days after a correctional officer found him unresponsive in his cell.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said an officer found 33-year-old Jonathan Leary hanging in his cell on June 29 at around 8 a.m. Officers immediately began life-saving measures before Tucson Fire Department personnel took over and transported Leary to a hospital where he later died.

The Sheriff's Department said Leary was originally booked into jail on June 21 for an outstanding out-of-state warrant relating to dangerous drugs.

An investigation into the death remains ongoing.

