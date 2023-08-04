Man dies days after being found on ground with gunshot wounds at Raytown apartments

A man died overnight from his injuries after he was shot multiple times and found lying on the ground outside a building at a Raytown apartment complex earlier this week, a police spokesman said Friday.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Christian Rodriguez of Raytown, said Capt. Dyon Harper with the Raytown Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, police responded to investigate a report that a man had been shot multiple times near the 9900 block of 60th Street. Arriving officers found Rodriguez on the lawn outside one of the buildings at the Somerset Village apartments suffering from gunshot wounds, Harper said.

An ambulance took him to a hospital where he remained in critical condition until he died, Harper said.

The investigation into his death is ongoing, Harper said. No suspect information has been released.

The killing marks the third homicide in Raytown so far in 2023, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been four homicides in Raytown by this time last year.

Anyone with information about the latest killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).