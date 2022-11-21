Man dies days after being found shot in Kansas City. Police investigate his homicide

Kansas City police have opened a homicide investigation into a shooting last week that killed a man days later, according to authorities.

Officers responded just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5800 block of East 20th Street, where they found 50-year-old Kevin Slape outside the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a news release.

Slape was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but detectives learned over the weekend that he died from his injuries, Becchina said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene, but was released pending further investigation.

The police department’s homicide unit is working with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in anticipation of presenting a case file with charges to consider, Becchina said.

This was the 146th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.