A Franklin man has died and a woman is in custody after a shooting in Urmeyville on Monday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Pascal Harville, 35, was found with a gunshot wound injury by deputies about 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of North County Road 625E near Franklin. He was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he died Wednesday.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Alicia Marie Haupt, of Franklin, shortly after in the case.

She was preliminarily charged with attempted murder, theft of a vehicle and pointing a firearm. No information about what led up to the shooting has been released.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said Thursday that upon Harville’s passing, Haupt’s charge has now upgraded to murder.

The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will determine final charges.

Urmeyville is located about 23 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man dies days after shooting in Urmeyville, woman arrested