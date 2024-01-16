Man dies in deadly Peoria shooting, becomes second homicide victim of 2024

PEORIA - A man shot in the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue is Peoria's second homicide victim of the year.

Police responding Jan. 15 at 5:04 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired found the man with gunshot wounds. Though life-saving measures were administered, the man was declared dead at the scene, Peoria police said in a news release.

The Peoria County coroner will provide information about the victim and cause of death. Peoria police are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria's second homicide victim of the year shot Sunday evening