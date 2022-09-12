Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say

A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home.

Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and found the 49-year-old man.

Deputies said the man was shot by the deputy during the confrontation.

The man’s name was not released.

LCSO said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

