Man dies after diving into shallow water from 40-foot embankment, Texas police say

A man died after jumping off a 40-foot embankment into a shallow pool of water near a Texas lake, according to police.

Officers with the Gladewater Police Department responded to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. July 1 at Gladewater Lake, regarding an “unresponsive male,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A 34-year-old man dived headfirst from a high embankment and landed in a pool of water roughly 4 feet deep, seven witnesses told police.

“The location of this was off the main lake at an area where people go and swim that is surrounded by tall embankments, shallow water, and a rocky bottom,” the post said. “Witnesses that observed the victim dive into the water helped pull him from the water and began to render aid.”

First responders at the scene also rendered aid, but the man died “due to the severity” of his injuries, police said.

“The initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this unfortunate incident,” the department said.

Lake Gladewater is roughly 150 miles east of Fort Worth.

