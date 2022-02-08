Man dies after domestic dispute in motel, Richland County sheriff says

A man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a domestic dispute turned deadly at motel in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Shayla Dickerson, 44, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

No bond has been set for Dickerson, who is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after deputies said they arrested her at the Economy Inn in the morning.

Deputies responded reports of an unresponsive man at the motel at 1029 Briargate Circle, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s by U.S. 176/Broad River Road, and close to Exit 65 on Interstate 20.

Deputies discovered the man had been stabbed and he was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying the next of kin.

Dickerson was still on the scene at the motel when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said Dickerson and the man were involved in a domestic dispute when she got a knife and stabbed the victim.

There was no word what the two argued about, and the nature of their relationship.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.