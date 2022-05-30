Man dies in ‘domestic-related’ shooting in Suffolk, police say

One man is dead following a “domestic-related” Memorial Day shooting in Suffolk, police said.

Suffolk police were dispatched to a shooting around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Hunter Street, located in the Pleasant Hill area. At the residence, officers found one victim, a man, and pronounced him dead.

The shooting was domestic in nature, according to Capt. Jesse Epperson, spokesperson for the Suffolk Police Department.

A person of interest was detained by police on scene.

Additional details, including the identity of the victim, were not immediately available.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com