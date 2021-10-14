Man dies after double shooting near Tates Creek High School in Lexington

One of two people shot outside a Lexington apartment building died, Lexington police said Thursday.

Andre Holloway, 46, died at a local hospital where he was taken after the shooting, said Sgt. Donnell Gordon.

The death marks the 30th homicide in Lexington this year and the second in the last nine days.

Police said they first received a call about shots fired at 8:13 p.m. in the 1300 block of Centre Parkway near Tates Creek High School. When officers arrived at an apartment complex, they found the male victim with gunshot wounds lying in the breezeway, Gordon said.

A 54-year-old female also was shot and was taken to the hospital by a third party, Gordon said. Her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police said investigators don’t yet know what led to the shooting and don’t have any information regarding a suspect. Police also don’t know if the man and woman knew each other.