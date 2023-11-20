Man dies after double shooting in south Sacramento, police say. Investigation is ongoing

A man shot last week succumbed to injuries he suffered during a burst of gunfire in south Sacramento that also left another person wounded, police said Monday.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Wilkinson Street in the Avondale neighborhood at about 7:10 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. They found two men injured with at least one gunshot and both were taken to a hospital, a news release from the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police learned Monday that one of the two men died. His identity and death date will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police didn’t disclose a motive behind the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made in the homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information may call police by calling 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.