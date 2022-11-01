A 55-year-old man died on Friday about two weeks after a driver ran a red light and struck his vehicle at the intersection of Kolb and Stella roads in Tucson.

On Oct. 13, officials responded to the two-vehicle collision and took one of the drivers, later identified as Jon Franklin Jones, to the hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, according to Tucson police. The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Rasson Keyon Howell, 33, had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Detectives said later they determined Howell was traveling southbound on Kolb Road when he ran a red light and collided with Jones' vehicle, that was traveling eastbound on Stella Road. An officer determined Howell was impaired at the time of the collision.

Tucson police was notified on Friday, over two weeks after the collision, that Jones had died due to his injuries.

Howell was booked on suspicion of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tucson police said his charges will be updated with the Pima County Attorney's Office as a result of Jones' death.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after driver ran red light, struck his vehicle in Tucson