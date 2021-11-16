Man dies after driving over median, crashing car into tree, Arlington police say

A 39-year-old man died after a car crash during which he drove over a center median and a street sign and into a tree Tuesday morning, Arlington police said.

The single-car accident occurred about 1:35 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Green Oaks Boulevard.

“Investigators believe the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, a 39-year-old male, was traveling northbound on West Green Oaks, when he drove onto the center median, over a street sign, and into a tree,” police said in a news release. “The vehicle caught fire upon impact.”

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Responding officers were able to pull the driver out of the car. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin has been notified, the police department said.