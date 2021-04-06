Man dies during arrest in NW Albuquerque

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read
Apr. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 43-year-old man died while being arrested during a misdemeanor domestic violence call in Northwest Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said that around 1:15 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 3100 block of Ronda De Lechusas NW, near Unser and Ladera NW.

He said they were arresting Danny White on misdemeanor charges when he "suffered a medical episode" and died at the scene.

Gallegos said an autopsy has been completed, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

"The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating this incident as an in-custody death," Gallegos wrote in an email.

He did not provide any other information on the domestic violence call or what was happening when White died.

He did not know if any officers were put on leave like they typically are after being involved in a shooting.

"The officers involved are consulting with their attorney in preparation for an interview," Gallegos said.

White has no criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records.

