Man dies in Duval jail, no foul play suspected, Jacksonville police say

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an inmate died early Monday morning at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in downtown Jacksonville.

Mickel Herndon, 54, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8 on a charge of auto theft, JSO said in a news release.

Police said Herndon went to sleep in his cell around midnight on Monday. Herndon’s cell mate woke up around 4 a.m. and found him “out of his bunk, slumped against a wall and unresponsive,” JSO said.

Corrections officers and medical staff attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced Herndon dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO’s Cold Case Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating Herndon’s death, but JSO said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This is the second Duval inmate that died on Monday. Dextor Hill, 65, died Monday after being at a local hospital since November 2022 due to prior medical issues.

Hill was arrested in October 2021 for murder after a man was found dead in the Salvation Army shelter in downtown Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.