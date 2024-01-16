Man dies after early morning Interstate 83 crash in Fairview Township: police

Pennsylvania State Police reported that a man died of injuries from a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at Interstate 83 mile marker 36 in Fairview Township at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, Jan 16.

Joseph Biswa, 41, died after being transported to Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation by York Patrol Unit determined Bishwa was involved in a crash with another vehicle, leaving his vehicle disabled and blocking southbound travel lanes, according to the release. Bishwa was standing outside his vehicle when another vehicle traveling south struck his vehicle. The impact caused his vehicle to strike him and hurl him over the center median. Bishwa was then struck by a tractor trailer and a van.

The incident closed the interstate for several hours, and it was reopened at about 6:30 a.m.

This was the second fatal accident on I-83 in Fairview Township in just a few days. On Jan. 13, a 21-year-old woman died after an early morning crash in the southbound lanes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man dies after early morning I-83 crash in Fairview Township, PA