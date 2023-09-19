Man dies in early morning shooting in west Phoenix

A man died following a shooting early on Monday morning in west Phoenix, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Esdras Ramirez, 31.

Police said the shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. Officers arrived and found Ramirez lying on the road with a gunshot wound.

The Phoenix Fire Department also responded and pronounced Ramirez dead.

There were no suspects in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the police department were investigating. Officials asked anyone with information to call Phoenix police, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO if they wish to remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Esdras Ramirez killed in shooting in west Phoenix