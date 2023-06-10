Man dies after early morning shooting in Mount Airy, police say

A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Mount Airy Saturday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the 2500 block of North Bend Road for a report of a person shot, police said in a news release.

Once they arrived at the scene, the officers discovered a 32-year-old gunshot victim, police said. Officials have yet to release the victim's identity.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel took the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Early morning shooting in Mount Airy leave 1 dead, police say