Man dies in early morning stabbing in Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood

A man died after being stabbed early Wednesday in a Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood, a police spokesperson said.

Officers responded to assist emergency medical crews at about 5:10 a.m. in a neighborhood near North 49th Street and Oakland Avenue where a man who had been stabbed was discovered, said Officer Marsheé London, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

The stabbing victim, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. No suspect information was available.

Cynthia de la Cruz, who lives in the neighborhood, said her dogs, Benji and Flash, woke her around 4 a.m. with their barking. She heard what sounded like arguing but couldn’t make out what was being said or who was arguing.

It was loud, she said. A few minutes later she heard the sirens and saw the flashing lights.

The killing is the ninth homicide of the year in Kansas City, Kansas., according to data tracked by The Star. Last year by this time, the city had recorded three homicides.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Major Case Unit is investigating the man’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).