Man dies in early morning wreck on I-285 Wednesday

Mar. 16—A man died in a wreck shortly after midnight Wednesday while driving along I-285 in Cobb, according to police.

The man was driving east along the interstate just after 2 a.m., approaching the ramp that leads to the I-75 southbound lanes, when his 2006 Lincoln Navigator left the road, police said, passing through a grassy area before striking several trees.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, had yet to be identified, police said.

The wreck is under investigation, and Cobb police are asking anyone whom might have information to call investigators at 770-499-3987.