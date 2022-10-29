Man dies after east side shooting, police report

A man died Friday on the east side at 25th and Wheeler streets after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, North District officers responded to a report of a person shot and found a man in front of a location in the 2400 block of North Wheeler Street who had injuries that appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from police. The Indianapolis Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene, it stated.

Homicide detectives have begun investigating. A person is in custody, but no one has been arrested, it stated. Police know those involved in the incident, and the public isn't under a known threat, according to the release.

'Today is the day': Update to Delphi murders of Libby and Abby announced by ISP

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the man's name once family has been notified, it stated.

Those with information should reach out to Detective Jesus Soria at 317-327-3475 or Jesus.Soriajr@indy.gov. To remain anonymous, they also can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Other options to submit tips include using the P3tips app or CrimeTips.org.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis east-side shooting Friday leaves man dead: police