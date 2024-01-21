Man dies in Edina crash believed to be caused by medical incident

A 42-year-old Lester Prairie man died Sunday morning after a medical incident is believed to have caused him to strike a barrier on Highway 62 in Edina, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Just before 6 a.m., the driver drifted from the road and struck a median barrier on Highway 62 East near Gleason Road in Edina, according to the crash report. The impact caused minor damage to the Honda Civic, which stopped in the left lane. Airbags did not deploy and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.