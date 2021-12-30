Man dies in Edison mobile home fire, 2 injured in South Brunswick mobile home fire

MIDDLESEX COUNTY - One person has died following a morning fire at a mobile home park in Edison and two people were injured in another mobile home fire in South Brunswick, just hours apart.

Around 10:28 a.m. Thursday a fire was reported at 82 Plainfield Ave., a mobile home park in Edison just off Route 1 in the southern section of the township.

Upon their arrival, first responders located an unresponsive man inside the residence. The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification to his next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two people were injured in a fire Thursday morning at this South Brunswick mobile home park

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is under investigation by the Edison Division of Fire and Middlesex County Fire Marshal's Office, Edison Deputy Fire Chief Andy Toth said.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is not suspicious in nature, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries to police or firefighters.

The Edison fire was reported just a few hours after a fire was reported at a mobile home community in South Brunswick in which two people were injured.

At 6:29 a.m. South Brunswick police, Kendall Park and Monmouth Junction Fire Departments responded to Plum Street in the Oakdale Manufactured Home Community for a report of a mattress fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by police and firefighters, police said in a Twitter post.

The resident and a police officer were treated for minor injuries, South Brunswick police said.

Anyone with information about the Edison fatal fire is asked to call Edison Detective Jim Whalen at 732-248-7438 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kevin Schroeck at 732-745-4194.

