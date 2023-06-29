Man dies en route to trial for attempted murder, arson

Jun. 28—A man who who failed to reappear for trial Tuesday morning on multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, arson and a number of other charges was pronounced dead due to a medical incident while he was being transported to jail, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Ronnie Parker was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he was found in Lawrence County, Ala., the sheriff's office said. While Parker was being transported from Lawrence County to the Limestone County Jail, he began to have what appeared to be a medical episode, according to LCSO.

The sheriff's office said transporting officers immediately stopped the vehicle to provide assistance to Parker and a medic with one of the agencies began life saving procedures. EMS was immediately notified, LCSO said.

Parker was taken in an ambulance to Decatur Morgan Hospital were he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office. LCSO said Madison County Sheriff's Office will perform the death investigation.

Ronnie Tyler Gwynn Parker, 29, of County Line Road, Leighton, was arrested in 2018 after setting a hostage's home on fire and stealing a vehicle, leading to a car chase and exchanging gunfire with deputies. He was originally charged with possession of a destructive device/weapon intended to cause harm, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and attempting to elude by any means in addition to five counts of attempted murder, first-degree theft, shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts first-degree kidnapping and first-degree arson.

He was indicted on 14 charges on Dec. 6, 2018. He appeared in court when trial began Monday morning, June 26, but did not show up on Tuesday.