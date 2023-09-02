Man dies after entering Nashua River when officer investigates argument, police say

A man died Friday evening when he entered the Nashua River in an attempt to evade an investigating officer, Nashua Police say.

At 5:40 p.m., an officer in a patrol car witnessed a man and a woman arguing. When the officer pulled over to investigate, a Nashua police spokesperson says the 28-year-old man began to walk away from the officer and waded into the Nashua River.

Officers attempted to convince the man to exit the river and even threw a flotation device but the man refused to leave the water, Nashua Police say.

The man was pulled from the river by the Nashua Fire Department and was pronounced deceased at 7:09 p.m., police detail.

The incident is under investigation by detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

