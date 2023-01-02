Man dies after New Year’s Eve shooting in Raleigh, police say

A 39-year-old man has died in a hospital after what police said was a shooting shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Raleigh police announced the death of Kenneth Earl Cox in a news release that said a death investigation is ongoing.

No criminal charges have been filed against a man taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police consulted with the Wake County district attorney’s office and no charges were filed, the Raleigh Police Department said in the release.

The release says more information will be released “at the appropriate time.”