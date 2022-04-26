Man dies after exchange of gunfire with law enforcement, Maryland attorney general says

Officials said a man died Monday after he was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a Somerset County deputy and Maryland state trooper.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office confirmed the incident is being investigated by its Independent Investigations Division — a unit responsible for investigating civilian deaths involving police.

In a Monday evening news release, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office said deputies answered a 911 call shortly before noon from a Westover convenience store where the caller reported a man pointed a gun at him and demanded money before fleeing.

The man who was fatally shot in an exchange of gun fire with law enforcement arrives Monday, April 25, 2022, by Maryland State Police helicopter at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

Roughly two miles away, a deputy identified a man who matched the description provided by the 911 caller. When the deputy approached, there was an exchange of gunfire, according to the sheriff's office.

The man then fled into a field near the intersection for Route 13 and Perry Road. Deputies along with Maryland state troopers and Princess Anne officers responded.

The man fired his handgun again, according to the sheriff's office, and a deputy and state trooper discharged their firearms. The person being sought was hit, and no one else in the area was injured.

The attorney general's office confirmed a firearm was recovered next to the individual who was shot.

Law enforcement provided aid until medical personnel arrived, the sheriff's office said, and the subject was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

As of Monday night, officials had not released the names of the deputy or trooper who fired their weapons or the individual who was shot.

The attorney general's office said the names of those involved are typically released within 48 hours of a fatality investigation beginning.

A body-worn camera was active during the incident, according to the attorney general's office. That footage is usually released within 14 days, though release can take longer depending on the circumstances.

The attorney general's office said Maryland State Police protocol requires the agency to "make every reasonable effort" to assign staff from another region of the state to the investigation and ensure a "comprehensive inquiry" into whether any of those personnel have a conflict of interest.

