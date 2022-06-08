Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Davenport police officer

One man has died after exchanging gunfire with Davenport police early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 12:50 a.m. to a report of a man tampering with an air conditioning unit outside a Casey's convenience store in the 1600 block of West 53rd Street, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

An officer made contact with the man and determined he had outstanding warrants for his arrest; a "physical confrontation ensued," according to the release, which said gunshots were exchanged between the man and the officer.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said, and the officer sustained injuries during the confrontation that were not life-threatening.

The officer, who has also not been identified, was placed on administrative leave per department policy, according to the release.

